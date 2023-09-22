IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's near northeast side

The incident happened Friday shortly after noon in the 2600 block of North Sherman Drive, near East 25th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon on this city's near northeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot Sept. 22 shortly after noon in the 2600 block of North Sherman Drive, near East 25th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot in a car. An IMPD spokesperson confirmed the person died at the scene. Police said the car hit power poles in the area after the shooting and power is out in the immediate area.

A few minutes later, police also found a person shot in the 2600 block of Caroline Avenue. Police said the victim was alert and talking when they were transported to the hospital. Police are not sure if the two shootings are connected.

Police have not shared information at this time about a possible suspect or motive.