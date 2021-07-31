IMPD investigating deadly shooting at west side apartment complex

Just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Coquina Key Drive in the Westlake Apartments near 10th Street and Interstate 465 on a possible shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday at a west side apartment complex.

Just before 5:00 a.m. officers responded to 5934 Coquina Key Drive in the Westlake Apartments near 10th Street and Interstate 465 on a call involving a possible person shot. Officers located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Medics took the man to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition, and he died there a short time later.

Authorities have not shared the man's identity.

IMPD is investigating an early morning homicide at an apartment complex near 10th Street & I465 on Indy’s west side. Detectives say a man was found in the street with gunshot wounds around 5am, he passed away at the hospital. No word yet on suspect or motive. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/OGH8DhJBMB — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) July 31, 2021

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).