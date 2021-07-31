IMPD investigating deadly shooting at west side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday at a west side apartment complex.
Just before 5:00 a.m. officers responded to 5934 Coquina Key Drive in the Westlake Apartments near 10th Street and Interstate 465 on a call involving a possible person shot. Officers located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Medics took the man to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition, and he died there a short time later.
Authorities have not shared the man's identity.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.
Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).
Check back for updates.