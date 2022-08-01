IMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on northwest side

A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday around 4 a.m. on 34th Street, near I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a driver they believe hit and killed a man early Monday on West 34th Street, near Interstate 465.

Police were called to investigate a person down just after 4 a.m. and located the man, whose name has not been shared by authorities, between I-465 and High School Road.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Accident investigators are investigating his death as a possible hit-and-run case and looking for clues about the vehicle that may have hit the man and left the scene.