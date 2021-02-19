IMPD investigating deadly east side shooting

Police responded to 1300 N. Kealing Ave. for a person shot late Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a deadly shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to 1300 N. Kealing Ave. for a person shot late Friday morning. Officers found the victim in critical condition and later said that the person had died.

Police have not identified the victim or released any information on possible suspects or motive.

This is the second death investigation on the east side of Indianapolis Friday. According to police, IMPD officers were called to 9940 E. 38th St. for an unresponsive person at 1:40 a.m.