IMPD investigating deadly shooting after responding to disturbance on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northeast side Sunday night.

Police said they were responding to reports of a disturbance in the 9900 block of East Ellis Drive, near East 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, around 9:30 p.m. when they heard several shots fired in the area.

Officers located an 18-year-old female, who waved them down from a vehicle.

The woman had been shot and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.