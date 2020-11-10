IMPD investigation deadly double shooting on the southwest side

One victim had been shot in serious condition and a second victim was shot in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating another deadly shooting on Sunday. This one happened on the southwest side around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to reports of two people shot in the 7100 block of Vedder Place near Kentucky Ave and Thompson Road.

When officers arrived, they located two adult males. One victim was shot in serious condition and a second victim was shot in critical condition.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released. No suspect information was available.