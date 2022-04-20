IMPD investigating homicide of 68-year-old Indianapolis man who died after assault

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the assault of a 68-year-old man in January as a homicide.
IMPD officers were called to Methodist Hospital on Jan. 10 and found Aron Thompson suffering from injuries from an assault.
Investigators learned Thompson had been attacked at a home on Pineneedle Court near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road on Jan. 8.
On Feb. 11, Thompson died.
Then, on April 15, the coroner's office ruled Thompson's death a homicide.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Randy Weitzel at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Randy.Weitzel@indy.gov.