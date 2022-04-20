IMPD investigating homicide of 68-year-old Indianapolis man who died after assault

Aron Thompson was assaulted on Jan. 8 and died on Feb. 11, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the assault of a 68-year-old man in January as a homicide.

IMPD officers were called to Methodist Hospital on Jan. 10 and found Aron Thompson suffering from injuries from an assault.

Investigators learned Thompson had been attacked at a home on Pineneedle Court near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road on Jan. 8.

On Feb. 11, Thompson died.

Then, on April 15, the coroner's office ruled Thompson's death a homicide.