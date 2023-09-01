IMPD investigating arson case in Fountain Square

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the same house in September of last year.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said it's investigating an arson at a home in Fountain Square after firefighters were called to a residence on Hartford Street just before 7 a.m. Monday.

"Opened my blinds and saw my entire street was lined with fire trucks," said Randall Smith. "I immediately had to call my neighbor. Everything was on fire."

Smith was getting ready for work when firefighters swarmed his block. A fire had started two doors down from his home on Hartford Street.

The Indianapolis Fire Department told 13News that a fire started at a house at the end of the street. Those flames ignited another home, Smith's next-door neighbor.

"The house next door just finished being remodeled and they were saying how nice it was on the inside, even though it's now clearly ruined," he said.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the same house in September of last year. They say it was a similar case.

"Pretty much the same conditions that we had," said IFD Battalion Chief Howard Stahl. "We called for extra companies. The guys did a great job, we got it knocked down pretty quick."

Smith said the house where the fires started has been an eyesore.

"They hadn't done any construction since the first time, so I think it's more of a squatting situation," he said.

This morning, Smith said he was told the home is unlikely to be condemned.

"Even the firefighters were, like, the bones are looking OK, so we're not going to be able to force them to knock it down or anything," he said. "There's a ton of really nice houses here that are all just kind of waiting to see what happens there."