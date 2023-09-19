Police investigating after man shot outside of Indianapolis Greyhound bus station

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives say shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone shot a man outside of the Greyhound station in downtown Indianapolis.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Herson Fluerant. Police say Fluerant was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"At last check, our officers were canvassing the area. Several witnesses did stay on scene and were able to give detectives information," said IMPD Ofc. William Young.

Detectives are also looking at surveillance camera footage in the area to help them track down a suspect.

"We know that around that Illinois and South Street corridor, we have a lot of walking traffic, a lot of people visiting downtown, so it certainly is concerning to us, however any shooting is certainly important to our agency," said Young.

Detectives say it's not clear – at this time – if the victim was waiting for a bus or was there for another reason.

"An investigation can be somewhat complex and we want our investigators to thoroughly investigate any case and so sometimes those do have a tendency to take longer," said Young.