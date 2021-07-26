x
IMPD investing 4th deadly shooting since Saturday

13 other people were injured in shootings between Saturday morning and Sunday night.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that turned deadly on the south side early Monday morning.  

Around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 8000 block of McFarland Court on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene just off Stop 11 Road, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police initially said the victim was in critical condition. The victim was pronounced dead by medics shortly after. 

No other details about the shooting were available. The investigation is ongoing

RELATED: 3 dead, 13 injured during violent weekend in Indy

This is the the fourth person killed in a shooting since early Saturday morning. 13 other people were injured in shootings over the weekend.

 

