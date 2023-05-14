IMPD investigating 2 overnight shootings on northwest side

Victims in the shootings near Clermont and on 38th Street near Lafayette Road were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police detectives are investigating a pair of northwest side shootings in the early morning hours Sunday that sent two victims to area hospitals.

At 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 9200 Lansburgh Circle in Clermont on a report of a person shot.

They found a male victim in stable condition and established a family member was a suspect in the shooting that stemmed from a domestic disturbance. One person has been detained.

Police have not released any names of those involved.

Around 3:15 a.m., police were called to another shooting on West 38th Street near Lafayette Road on the city's northwest side.

They said the male victim in that case was awake and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.