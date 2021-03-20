x
IMPD investigating 2 found dead on far east side

Officers were called to a house on Rawles Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and discovered the victims.
Credit: Scott Allen/WTHR
IMPD investigates after find two people dead at a house on Rawles Ave. Saturday, March 20, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are conducting a death investigation on the far east side of Indianapolis after two people were found dead Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the two dead as a man and a woman, but did not provide names, any relationship between the two, or indications of how they died.

Officers were called to a house at 8130 Rawles Avenue, which is just east of I-465 near Washington Street around 12:30 p.m.  They arrived and located two victims with "undetermined injuries." 

Check back for updates.

 