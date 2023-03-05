IMPD investigates woman's death on southeast side

The woman was found dead near the railroad yard on South Emerson Avenue Friday afternoon.

Authorities have not shared her name or how she died.

Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Southeast District officers were called to the 1000 block of South Emerson Avenue near the railroad yard between Southeastern Avenue and Brookville Road and found the woman with traumatic injuries.

Medics pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.