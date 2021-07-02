IMPD investigates woman shot Sunday morning on northeast side

Police on the scene told 13News that the victim was an adult female who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning near 30th Street and Colorado Avenue on the city's northeast side. Colorado Ave. is between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Police on the scene told 13News that the victim was an adult female who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The report of the shooting was called in around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities have not shared the name of the woman shot or what led to the shooting.

#Breaking IMPD on scene of a shooting near 30th & Colorado. Sgt on the scene tells me the victim is an adult female, rushed to the hospital in critical condition. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/I30bsBapar — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) February 7, 2021