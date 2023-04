Officers were called to 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard at 3:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city's northeast side.

Officers were called to 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard at 3:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. The found a woman who appeared to be shot at that location.

IMPD reported she was alert and stable at the scene. Authorities have not shared her identity or what may have led to the shooting.

Police have reported no arrests in the case.