IMPD investigates triple shooting with 2 dead at west side apartments

Police say a man shot two women, then himself early Sunday at the Westlake Apartments off I-465 and West 10th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a triple shooting at a west side apartment complex that left a man and a woman dead and another woman wounded early Sunday.

Detectives believe the man shot both women, then himself.

Authorities have not shared their names.

Officers were called to Lakeview Drive in the Westlake Aparment off I-465 south of West 10th Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, the found the man and woman who both appeared to be shot. She was inside an apartment and he was found outside the apartment building. Medics pronounced both dead at the scene.

A short time later, another woman was found nearby with a gunshot wound. She was in stable condition, according to police, when she was taken to the hospital.

Detectives believe all three people involved knew one another, but none are believed to be intimate partners. A fourth person at the scene also became involved after the two women were shot.

An IMPD chaplain and the Victim’s Assistance unit have responded to provide help for those involved.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).