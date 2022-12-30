IMPD investigates three shootings that happened in span of about an hour

There has been no indication that the incidents are related.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating three shootings that happened within a span of about an hour late Thursday/early Friday.

In the first incident, officers answering a report of an 11:25 p.m. shooting around Morris Street and Belmont Avenue found a person with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson. That person was in stable condition when taken to an area hospital.

About ten minutes later, IMPD sent officers to the 5200 block of Plum Drive, near Mann and Southport roads, to investigate a call about a person shot. A police department spokesperson said that person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was said to be in serious condition.

And at around 12:20 a.m., a call in the 1100 block of West 35th Street led police to the victim of a shooting. An IMPD spokesperson said the person was in stable condition at a hospital.

Police haven't said if they have identified suspects or motive in any of the shootings, and there has been no indication that the incidents are related to one another.