IMPD: Shots fired at police on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A portion of a north side road was blocked off Sunday evening in both directions after IMPD said shots were fired at police in the area.

IMPD received a report from one of its officers that shots were being fired at police near East 38th Street and Central Avenue, which is east of North Meridian Street.

Police were on the scene to investigate around 7:20 p.m.

IMPD said no one was injured in the shooting, and there's no threat to the community.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

This shooting is the latest act of violence in the city. There was a fatal shooting and a fatal hit-and-run less than 24 hours before. Also, last weekend Indianapolis broke its previous record for most criminal homicides in the city in a year.

But police said they are encouraged by the help they're now seeing from the public.

"The community has been extremely receptive to us asking them to provide tips and we've seen folks do that, and it's led to a number of arrests and it brings closure to those families who may be grieving or going through this if their loved one has been a victim of some sort of violent crime," IMPD spokesman Officer William Young said.

IMPD is also working to upgrade its crime-fighting technology to assist police response and evidence gathering as part of the city's effort to curb violent crime.