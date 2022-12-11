IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

Officers were called to U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon.

The victim was described as stable, awake and breathing, according to police.

Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the victim, whose name was not shared.

Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating, but have not shared details of what may have led to the shooting or if anybody has been detained in the case.