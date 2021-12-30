IMPD investigates shooting on near northeast side

One person was wounded and another detained in the early afternoon shooting Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a shooting early Thursday afternoon on the northeast side that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were already in the area of 34th Street and Keystone Avenue providing extra patrols when they heard shots fired and quickly located the victim near East 34th Street and Baltimore Avenue, just west of Keystone Avenue.

The victim, whose identity has not been shared by police, was reported to be in stable condition.