IMPD investigates shooting on E. Washington St.

Police said one person went to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side early Sunday morning.

Officers found a man shot off East Washington Street on the grounds of the Skyline Motel just after 5 a.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the man who was shot or any suspects in the shooting.

They told 13News at the scene they are looking for a white truck that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

A black SUV was found driven into a house next to the motel. Police have determined the shooting victim was in that SUV.

#Update IMPD looking for white truck leaving the scene, but no other suspect info yet. Officers say victim was shot in SUV that crashed into neighboring house. Victim transported to hospital in critical condition. @WTHRcom #13Sunrise pic.twitter.com/B7CP78nZgt — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) August 30, 2020