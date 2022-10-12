IMPD investigates shooting on northeast side

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on the city's northeast side.

One person was in stable condition, accoring to police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment complex on Wittfield Street near 42nd Street and Post Road.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found one person with gunshot wounds awake and breathing. Police have not shared the victim's name.

Aggravated Assault detectives have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.