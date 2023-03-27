IMPD investigating shooting inside Keystone Crossing hotel

Police said the victim was stable and there is no active threat.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting Monday morning at a north side hotel.

Officers were called shortly before 5:45 a.m. to 8787 Keystone Crossing, the address of the Sheraton Hotel near the Fashion Mall, and found a person who had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment and described in stable condition by police.

Police have not shared the identity of the victim or what led to the shooting, except to say it stemmed from an isolated incident inside the hotel and there is no active threat to the community.