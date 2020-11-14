IMPD investigates officer-involved shooting on W. 34th St.

Police say a disturbance at a bar led to the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a bar near 34th Street and High School Road on Indy's west side early Saturday. Police say the person shot is in stable condition.

Police have not shared the person's identity, or that of any any officers in the incident.

The officers were not injured.

A police spokesperson at the scene said two officers in the area were alerted to a disturbance in a bar parking lot just after 2 a.m. Officers encountered an armed individual, and shots were fired. Ballistics investigators have not determined whether the individual fired first, or at all. Police recovered a gun at the scene.

After the individual was shot, officers rendered aid before medics took that person to Eskenazi Hospital.

Investigators have not determined if the officers were on duty when the shooting occurred.

Protocol requires IMPD’s Critical Incident Team and Internal Affairs and administrative teams investigate whenever an officer discharges a gun.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is also involved in the investigative process, which may involve a grand jury with civilian oversight.

An IMPD Firearms Review Board will determine whether the use of force was reasonable.

Anyone with information about this incident should call IMPD at (317) 327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).

Check back for updates on this developing story.