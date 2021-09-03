IMPD investigates homicide near northwest side office supply store

Police say a man with "trauma to the body" was found in the 3700 block of West 86th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Friday after having suffered some level of trauma, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the northwest side for a report of an unresponsive person near an Office Depot store by Michigan Road.

When officers arrived at the address in the 3700 block of West 86th Street, they found a man who had suffered "trauma to the body," IMPD said. Police didn't disclose what his injuries were or any further details about the trauma.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the man's death. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is helping identify and collect evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Authorities have not yet shared any information on the man's identity.