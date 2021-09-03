x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD investigates homicide near northwest side office supply store

Police say a man with "trauma to the body" was found in the 3700 block of West 86th Street.
Credit: WTHR
Police say a man with "undisclosed trauma to the body" was found in the 3700 block of West 86th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Friday after having suffered some level of trauma, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 

Police were called to the northwest side for a report of an unresponsive person near an Office Depot store by Michigan Road. 

When officers arrived at the address in the 3700 block of West 86th Street, they found a man who had suffered "trauma to the body," IMPD said. Police didn't disclose what his injuries were or any further details about the trauma. 

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the man's death. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is helping identify and collect evidence. 

Credit: WTHR
Police say a man with "undisclosed trauma to the body" was found in the 3700 block of West 86th Street.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death. 

Authorities have not yet shared any information on the man's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Related Articles