IMPD homicide detectives called to multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning

Homicide detectives were called to shootings downtown and on the far east side Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were investigating multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex.

922 North Delaware triple shooting

Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets on a report of a person shot. They say three men were shot at that location.

One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was "awake and breathing," according to an IMPD spokesperson.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation when a victim passed away.

Authorities have not shared any names or updated condition of those involved.

Investigators were still processing the crime scene five hours after the initial call and have not shared any information about suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Redbrook Court shooting

Just after 5 a.m., police were called to the Brookview Apartment complex near East 10th Street and Mitthoeffer Road on a report of a person downt on Redbrook Court.

Officers located a man lying between two cars in the parking lot. He appeared to be shot. That victim, whose identity has not been shared by authorities, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives have not shared information about a suspect in the shooting.