IMPD investigates homicide after man dies at hospital following assault

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a person's death as a homicide after responding to a hospital.

On Aug. 9, an IMPD homicide detective responded to Eskenazi Hospital on a report of an adult male who died from unknown causes.

According to detectives, the victim was assaulted on Aug. 8, one day before his death, at a home in the 1600 block of South Talbott Street, near East Palmer and South Meridian Streets on Indianapolis' near south side.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide Aug. 14, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Michael.Duke@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.