IMPD investigates homicide on near east side

Police determined a man who died Saturday at a south side hospital was shot on Colorado Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened on the near east side Saturday that left a man dead.

Officers were called to Community South Hospital on County Line Road Saturday morning to investigate the shooting. A public police report indicates a man was driven to that hospital by a friend after he was shot at another location.

He died at the hospital.

Investigators later determined the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue, which is near E. Michigan St. and Sherman Drive

Authorities have not shared the victim's name, or what led to the shooting.