The victim was found shot on Hoyt Avenue and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD in investigating an overnight shooting on the east side Thursday morning.

The victim was found shot around 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of Hoyt Avenue and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The neighborhood where the shooting happened is east of Sherman Drive and south of Christian Park.

Police have not shared information about the victim, a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.