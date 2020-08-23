IMPD investigates deadly shooting on far east side

One person is dead after the shooting at an east side apartment complex.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there. The other person sustained injuries described as not life-threatening.

Neither victim has been identified.

The shooting occurred at the Washington Pointe Apartments on Belhaven Place around 12:30 p.m. That location is just east of Washington Square Mall.

Police have not shared information about suspects or circumstances that led to the shooting.