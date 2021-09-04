IMPD investigates double shooting at near west side apartment complex

Aggravated assault detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are in the 1900 block of West Washington Street investigating the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Saturday night at a near west side apartment complex.

Aggravated assault detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are in the 1900 block of West Washington Street investigating the shooting.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the apartment complex. After the shooting, both people who had been shot left the scene in opposite directions. Officers responding to the area on a report of a shooting later found them both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took them to local hospitals where they're receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. Police say the people who were shot are both adults.