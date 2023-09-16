Police investigate woman's death on Indy's far east side

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Breen Drive around 5 p.m. Friday and found a woman who had been shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a death from Friday on Indy's far east side.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Breen Drive around 5 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot, according to IMPD.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived on the scene and pronounced the female deceased.

The Marion County Coroner's Office (MCCO) is working with other departments to determine how she died, and will release her name when the family is notified.

A suspect has not yet been named.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.