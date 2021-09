A woman was stabbed Friday night in an apartment complex near 38th Street and Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman at a far east side apartment complex Friday night.

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the Arborstone Apartments off 38th Street and Post Road for a reported stabbing and found the woman on Cavalier Court.

A police report said she died at the hospital.

Authorities have not shared her name or what may have led to the stabbing.