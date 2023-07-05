IMPD investigates deadly shooting on southeast side

Just before midnight, police were called to the area of Virginia and Woodlawn avenues to investigate a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a shooting on the southeast side the left a man dead late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, police were called to the area of Virginia and Woodlawn avenues to investigate a shooting.

They found a man in a vehicle who appeared to be shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to IMPD. Authorities have not shared his identity.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or named a possible suspect in the case.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred near East Raymond and Shelby streets.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).