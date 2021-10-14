IMPD investigates deadly shooting on southwest side

Officers were called on a report of a person shot at 2841 Foltz Street around 2 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead in the Mars Hill neighborhood Thursday.

Officers were called on a report of a person shot at 2841 Foltz Street around 2 a.m. They found a victim who appeared to be shot and medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The location is just north of Troy Avenue and west of Holt Road.

Police have not shared information about the victim or what may have led to the shooting.