IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide involving a man found shot Friday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Just before 8 a.m., Northwest District officers were called to the 4200 block of Falcon Court on a death investigation. That location northwest of the intersection of Lafayette Road and 34th Street.

Officers found a man who had apparently been shot, and medics pronounced the him deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to begin their investigation.

The Marion County coroner will determine an exact cause of death then release the name of the man once his family has been notified.