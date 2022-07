Police were called to Bretton Wood Drive off 71st Street near Michigan Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northwest side Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 7059 Bretton Wood Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. and found a person shot at that address.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not shared information about the victim or what led to the shooting.