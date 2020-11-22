IMPD investigates deadly shooting at east side motel

A man found shot in a motel room was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting at an east side motel early Sunday that left a man dead.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Budget 8 motel on East 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. and found the man in a room on the second floor.

He was taken to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Authorities have not shared the victim's identity.

Detectives have not shared a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS).