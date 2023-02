Officers were called to West 27th Street near Clifton Street shortly after 10 a.m. and found a man down in the house.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's near northwest side Saturday morning.

Officers were called to West 27th Street near Clifton Street shortly after 10 a.m. and found a man down inside the house. He appeared to be shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have not shared his identity.

A police spokesperson told 13News at the scene that detectives have not identified any suspects in the shooting.