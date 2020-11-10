IMPD investigates deadly shooting in Castleton

The two scenes are currently being investigated as one incident by IMPD homicide detectives.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found shot in a vehicle and another was found injured.

Just after 12:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 8700 Masters Road on a report of a person that had just exited a moving vehicle and was laying in the road.

Witnesses were unsure the extent of the person’s injuries and stayed with them until officers arrived.

Minutes later, IMPD officers were dispatched to a vehicle into a building with an injured person inside.

Officers arrived and located an unconscious person in the vehicle who appeared to have been shot.

Medics arrived and the victim at 8400 Craig Street was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim at 8700 Masters Road was checked out on scene by medics and was treated for minor injuries.

Homicide detectives responded and began the investigation. The two scenes are currently being investigated as one incident by IMPD homicide detectives.

The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released.