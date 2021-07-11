IMPD investigates deadly shooting in Castleton apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman on Saturday night at Lake Castleton Apartments at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
IMPD North District officers were dispatched to Constitution Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person stabbed. They located a woman who appeared to be stabbed, and medics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.
In autopsy later determined the victim died from injuries consistent with gunshots.
Authorities have not shared her identity and detectives have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information should call the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).