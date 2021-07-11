IMPD investigates deadly shooting in Castleton apartment complex

A woman appeared to be stabbed according to an initial report, but an autopsy later determined she had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman on Saturday night at Lake Castleton Apartments at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD North District officers were dispatched to Constitution Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person stabbed. They located a woman who appeared to be stabbed, and medics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

In autopsy later determined the victim died from injuries consistent with gunshots.

Authorities have not shared her identity and detectives have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting.