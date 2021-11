Officers were called to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Ritter Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday on a reported shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a northeast side bar Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Massachusetts Avenue and Ritter Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday on a reported shooting. That's the area of the Grand sports bar.

Police located a shooting victim there who was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the victim were not released.