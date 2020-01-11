IMPD investigates deadly east side shooting

Police located the first victim overnight and another person was found dead Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Franklin Road that left one person dead and another in serious condition.

Police responded to the corner of 42nd and Franklin around 2:30 a.m. and located the first shooting victim, who was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened at another location.

After sunrise, police located another victim connected to the shooting who was pronounced dead.

Police have not share the identities of the victims.