IMPD investigates deadly east side shooting

Police found a man who had been shot outside in the 1700 block of North Ritter Avenue at 3 a.m.

Officers investigating a report of a person down found a man who appeared to be shot in the 1700 block of North Ritter Avenue, near East 16th Street, at 3 a.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not shared his identity.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or what led to the shooting, but do not believe there is an active threat to the area at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).