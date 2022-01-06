IMPD investigates Broad Ripple club fight that may have led to deadly shooting

A man who died at Eskanazi Hospital overnight may have been involved in an earlier fight at the Lava Lounge in Broad Ripple.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man believed to have been shot during an overnight fight in Broad Ripple died at the hospital early Thursday morning, according to IMPD.

Authorities have not identified the man who died after he showed up at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot injuries.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Downtown District officers investigated the shooting when they were called to the hospital. They soon learned the incident may have occurred near the Broad Ripple area, but were unable to locate a crime scene.

After the victim died at the hospital, homicide detectives began investigating and determined the shooting was possibly related to a fight which occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lava Lounge at 6308 Guilford Ave.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).