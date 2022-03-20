IMPD investigating after dog found injured and abandoned in vacant business

The department published disturbing images of the dog Saturday in hopes somebody would come forward and explain why the animal was hurt and abandoned.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is hoping someone can help them find out more about a dog that died after being burned and locked away.

The department published disturbing images of the dog Saturday on its social media pages in hopes that somebody would come forward and explain why the animal was abandoned.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services discovered the dog at an abandoned business at 359 North North Lynhurst Drive on the city's west side.

Pictures show the dog was badly injured and burned over a large part of its body.

Police said the pit bull was found locked in a bathroom.

The dog was not able to survive its injuries.