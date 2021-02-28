IMPD investigates 4 people shot downtown overnight

Three men were shot just after midnight on E. Market Street. Another man was shot later on S. Meridian Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of downtown shootings overnight that sent four men to local hospitals.

The first shooting occurred just after midnight on Market Street between Pennsylvania and Delaware Streets. Police report three men shot, with one reported in critical condition at the hospital.

Police have not shared their identities or any information about any suspects in the shooting.

During their investigation, police arrested a woman at the Market St. scene for disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers patrolling on South Meridian St. found a man in the 300 block who appeared to be shot. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in serious but stable condition.

Police have not released his name and any suspects in that incident.

Detectives are still investigating both shootings.