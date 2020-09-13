IMPD investigates 3 shot on northeast side

Police say none of those shot sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting of three people on North Wheeler Street near Washington Park Sunday morning.

Police were called shortly after 5 a.m. to the 2900 block of Wheeler on Indy's northeast side and found three victims with gunshot wounds. According to an IMPD spokesperson, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

None of the victims have been identified by police, who said their investigation is ongoing.