IMPD investigates 2 Sunday morning shooting incidents

At least one of the three men shot was in critical condition at a local hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe.

Carrollton Avenue shooting

Investigators are working to learn whether two men were injured in the first shooting that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Officers found one man at the scene. Another man showed up at Methodist Hospital around the same time.

Both men were in stable condition, according to police, who did not share the names of the victims or why they think the shootings are related.

Detectives are still sorting out what led up to the shootings.

Brookside Avenue shooting

Just a little more than an hour after the Carrollton shooting, police were called to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue, one block west of Rural Street, on another shooting.

The male victim in that shooting was found awake and breathing at 3:15 a.m., but police said he was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Police did not share the name or age of the person shot.