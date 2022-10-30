IMPD investigates 2 shootings at east side aparment complex

Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning.

Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.

In the overnight shooting, a male victim was awake and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The person who was shot later in the morning was also conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police have not share information about whether the shootings are related, or any information about the victims or potential suspects.